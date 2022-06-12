Guwahati: A live grenade was found in the riverbed under the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Saturday night.

The grenade was found by some drivers who were looking for coins in the riverbed.

Immediately, the police were informed about the recovery.

The Delhi Police said that the grenade was found in the Hindon canal.

The Special Branch of the Delhi Police and the National Security Guards (NSG) were informed.

The NSG team, along with the Delhi Police then safely defused the grenade, which appeared to be an old one.

However, it was not known how it got there.

An inspection of the site was carried out after the grenade was defused and an FIR was registered under the Explosive Substances Act at Mayur Vihar.

An investigation is being carried out as well.