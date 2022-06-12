Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam seems to improve as the number of population affected has gone down to 3498 on Saturday evening.

As per the daily flood data by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) till Saturday only districts remained affected by the floods.

Of them, the districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon and South Salmara.

The ASDMA in its report state that 3498 people are still affected by the floods in Assam.

In terms of villages, at least 34 are still affected while 645.00 hectares of cropland in Assam remain to be under the floods. These are reported from the Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

However, on Saturday, there were no new reports of any deaths and the toll remained at 38 which included deaths reported from both floods and landslides.

As per the data, no rivers are flowing above the danger level.