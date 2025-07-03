Guwahati: Cachar district in Assam faced another disruption in connectivity on Wednesday after a temporary bamboo bridge over the Harang River was washed away due to a sudden rise in water levels.

The bamboo bridge had been erected as a temporary measure following the collapse of the main bridge on the Silchar–Kalain National Highway two weeks ago. Though no casualties were reported, the incident has added to the challenges faced by residents in the area.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav informed the media that construction of an iron suspension bridge at the site has begun under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD). “Construction began this evening, and we are hopeful that the suspension bridge will be completed by Saturday to restore basic movement,” he said.

The administration had earlier planned to construct a Bailey bridge as a medium-term solution, estimating completion within two weeks. However, work has been delayed.

“The materials for the Bailey bridge have already arrived at the site. An engineering team from Ranchi is expected to reach on Saturday, after which construction will begin. Due to logistical constraints, we now anticipate that completion may take an additional fortnight,” Yadav said.

In a related development, Yadav also stated that repair work on the Gammon Bridge over the Barak River at Badarpurghat is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed by July 20.