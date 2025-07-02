Agartala: Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday said that both rail and road connectivity between Tripura and the rest of the country are functioning smoothly.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, the Minister said, “Due to some issues, railway connectivity experienced temporary disruptions. As we all know, Tripura is a landlocked state, and connectivity through Assam by rail and road is our lifeline.”

“The General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railways provided timely updates on every aspect of the restoration work,” he said.

“He kept the Tripura government informed about each development and alerted us in advance about potential challenges,” he added.

Expressing gratitude, the Minister added, “I am thankful to the Government of India for the timely intervention that resolved the issues and restored services efficiently.”

The Minister also informed reporters that authorities have introduced 16 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances to provide immediate care to accident victims.

“The fire brigade and the traffic wing of Tripura Police will operate these ambulances to provide timely assistance to road traffic accident victims,” he said.