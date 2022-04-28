AGARTALA: In a bid to bring Tripura’s Kailashahar airport located in Unakoti district in the air connectivity map, Tripura transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy has written to union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Tripura transport minister, in his letter to Scindia, has sought small and medium air carriers for Agartala-Kailashahar-Guwahati and Agartala-Kailashahar-Imphal routes, a senior official said under the condition of anonymity.

Already the Kailashahar airport in Tripura has been included in the central government’s Udan scheme, which aims to make air travel accessible for common masses.

Also read: ‘Resolving border disputes’ to limited ‘withdrawal of AFSPA’: PM Modi highlights govt’s ‘successes’ in Northeast

“Under the Udan 4.1 scheme, the ministry has invited bids from the private airlines companies to introduce flights connecting Kailashahar. As of now, no airline has shown interest to participate in the tendering process. Apart from that, a written proposal has been forwarded to the ministry for maintenance and development of runways of the Kailashahar airport so that small or medium carriers like Dornier 228 or ATR 72, can land at the airport,” sources informed Northeast Now.

“We are trying to connect Tripura city of Kailashahar with Agartala, Guwahati in Assam and Imphal in Manipur in the first phase,” official sources added.

Besides, the Tripura government, in collaboration with the Centre, has undertaken a number of initiatives for development of the Kailashahar airport.

Also read: Tripura: 50 percent of TTAADC areas suffering from water crisis, says TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma

Only recently, maintenance works for the Air Traffic Control Building and Terminal Building have ended.

On the state government’s part, the share of taxes had been reduced from 18 percent to one percent on aviation turbine fuel anticipating more traffic in airports of Tripura.