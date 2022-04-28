AGARTALA: Chairman of TIPRA and Tripura tribal areas autonomous district council (TTAADC) advisory committee Pradyot Debbarman on has said that over 50 percent of area under TTAADC is reeling under severe water crisis.

TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma said that households in over 50 percent of TTAADC areas do not have safe drinking water facilities and people of the hilly pockets have to undergo massive hardships to fetch water.

Pradyot Debbarma made this statement after meeting Tripura drinking water and sanitation department minister Sushanta Chowdhury at TTAADC council bhawan.

“We discussed issues pertaining to the drinking water crisis in the TTAADC areasin Tripura. The minister came to Khumulwng and reviewed the scenario,” TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma said.

He added: “50 percent households in the TTAADC areas have no drinking water facilities. We have asked the minister for cooperation. Drinking water department doesn’t come under TTAADC administration, it is under the Tripura government.”

The TIPRA chief also urged the Tripura government to arrange water tankers for the time being to mitigate the problem.

“TTAADC areas is an inseparable part of Tripura and the minister has also agreed to the point that we should collectively sort out the issues that plagued the development of indigenous people of the state,” Pradyot Debbarma said.

He added: “There can be no politics in the name of water, which the minister agreed.”

Pradyot Debbarma also appealed to the activists of the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) to distribute water in the villages and, for which he will provide funds.