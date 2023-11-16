Agartala: A collision between a bus and a four-wheeler in Hatai Kotor, formerly known as Baramura Hills, under Teliamura Sub-division in Tripura’s Khowai district on Thursday left more than 15 people injured.

According to Tripura Police, the accident occurred due to the four-wheeler losing control in the hilly area, resulting in a head-on collision with the bus.

The injured passengers have been swiftly transported to the hospital, and while there are no reported casualties, over 15 individuals suffered injuries.

Animesh Debbarma, the Leader of the Opposition and MLA of Tipra Motha, happened to be passing by the accident spot.

Taking immediate action, he stopped and provided assistance to the injured individuals, ensuring their prompt transfer to the hospital.

Describing the incident, Debbarma stated, “Two vehicles collided in the Baramura area. We have arranged for the injured individuals to receive treatment at the hospital. More than 16 people sustained injuries, and our priority is to support them.”

At the Teliamura Sub-divisional Hospital, all the injured patients were attended to.

Notably, two individuals, Chinu Bala Das (35) and Biki Das (4), were referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala due to the severity of their conditions.

The remaining individuals received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after receiving preliminary treatment.