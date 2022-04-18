The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail, which was granted to Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident last year.

The Supreme Court has directed Ashish Mishra to surrender before the police within a week.

Earlier, Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, was granted bail by the Allahabad high court in the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, is the prime accused in the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The Supreme Court set aside the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, in the case.

The Supreme Court has further remanded the case back to the Allahabad high court for fresh hearing.

Also read: Impact of Ukraine-Russia war to be assessed in army commanders’ meet

The top court had earlier raised questions over the Allahabad high court verdict granting bail to Ashish Mishra.

The Supreme Court said that “unnecessary details” like post-mortem report and nature of wounds should not have gone into when the trial was yet to commence.

The special bench, comprising chief justice of India (CJI) NV Ramanna and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, also took strong note of the fact that the Uttar Pradesh government did not file an appeal against the high court’s order as suggested by the apex court-appointed SIT.

Notably, at least eight people lost their lives in the violence that broke out at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.

The violence erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, which was allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra.