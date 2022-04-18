The top brass of the Indian Army will assess “any impact” of the Ukraine-Russia war on India’s military during the five-day army commanders’ meet to be held from Monday.

“…assessment on any impact of the Russia-Ukraine war are also scheduled,” a statement from the Indian Army reportedly stated.

Notably, two-thirds of military equipment that India uses are of Russian origin.

The Indian army commanders’ meet will also review the situation along the borders with China and Pakistan during the meet.

The conference will be chaired by Army chief General MM Naravane.

Also read: Tripura: India-Bangladesh tourism festival underway in Agartala

General MM Naravane will retire from service on April 30.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to interact with the army commanders on April 21.

“Discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of niche technology… are also scheduled,” the army statement reportedly added.