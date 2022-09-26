Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Khanij Bidesh India Limited.

Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Company Secretary-cum-Finance Officer.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate must be an Engineering graduate / Post Graduate in geo-science disciplines / chartered accountant / cost accountant / Graduate with full time MBA/PGDM from reputed institution.

Experience : Incumbent should have minimum 23 years’ experience , of which, at least 2 years of heading a unit/complex with wide exposure in handling important, critical matters of the Board as a below Board level executive. Candidate should have adequate experience at senior management level in a large organization of repute, preferably in mining sector. Aptitude for good networking and stakeholder management shall be added advantage.

Pay : Rs. 2,00,000/- per month

Name of post : Company Secretary-cum-Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate should have passed Company Secretary with additional qualification of CA / CMA / MBA in Finance.

Experience : The candidate should have a minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in any reputed organization. He / She should have experience in handling different meetings, maintaining statutory books, including registers of members, directors, and secretaries, and shareholders with all their past and present shareholdings, organising Board meetings and Annual General Meetings (AGMs), preparing agendas and taking minutes, secretarial and compliance matters as per Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to a public company.

Pay : Rs.1,00,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates may apply giving details of post applied for, Name, Date of birth, Qualification, Experience, Curriculum Vitae, address for communication, valid email id & mobile number. The application along with hard copies of all relevant certificates should reach General Manager(H&A)-R&P , Recruitment Cell, HRD Department, National Aluminium Company Limited, NALCO Bhawan, P/1, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar -751013 on or before October 14, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here