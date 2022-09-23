Applications are invited for various financial positions in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Trainee (Finance) under its Special Recruitment Drive for ST category.

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : CA / ICWA (CMA) pass

Upper Age Limit : 33 years as on 15.10.2022 (Candidates should be born on or after 15.10.1989 or before 15.10.2004).

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise of Test, followed by Group Discussion, Behavioral Assessment and Personal Interview of the candidates who qualify in Test and are shortlisted for GD and Interview. Candidates shall have the option for appearing in the Group Discussion / Personal Interview in Hindi or English.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ from September 24, 2022 to October 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here