Guwahati: A man in Assam’s Nalbari district marked the legal end of his marriage by bathing himself in milk, a moment he recorded on video and shared on social media.

The man, identified as Manik Ali, a resident of Boroliapara, was seen pouring four buckets—approximately 40 litres—of milk over himself while repeatedly saying, “I am free from today.” The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Ali, his wife had eloped twice in the past due to alleged extra-marital affairs. He claimed he had persuaded her to return both times for the sake of their minor daughter. However, the couple eventually filed for divorce, which was granted a few days ago.

Speaking to local sources, Ali said he performed the act to express relief after what he described as a difficult marital relationship.

The video has attracted significant interest on social media, with many users reacting to the unconventional way of marking the occasion.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!