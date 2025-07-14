Imphal: The Manipur state administration under President’s Rule has introduced a dedicated portal management software for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), aimed at streamlining service delivery and improving coordination across relief efforts.

The new platform will enable secure digital access to government services, manage workflows, and offer essential information through a centralized and user-friendly interface, officials said on Monday.

The initiative was reviewed during a comprehensive meeting held at the Raj Bhavan conference hall in Imphal.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with Chief Secretary Prasant Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, and other senior officials, took stock of the measures being implemented for the welfare of IDPs housed in relief camps across the state.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Singh briefed the Governor on the functionalities of the IDP portal, which is designed to support the administration in tracking displaced individuals, managing aid distribution, and providing access to public services.

Officials noted that this digital platform is part of a broader effort to improve transparency and efficiency in dealing with the post-conflict rehabilitation process.

The state administration reported that the number of IDPs has reduced from 62,000 to 57,000, with many individuals from districts like Churachandpur and Kangpokpi already returning to their homes. Relief camps are expected to close by December 2025, as more people transition back.

However, officials acknowledged that return remains difficult for some displaced families, particularly those from Churachandpur and Moreh, due to ongoing security and logistical concerns. For these families, the government is arranging pre-fabricated houses as a temporary housing solution.

Singh also noted that around 8,000 homes were destroyed during the ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of more than 260 people.

The government is providing financial assistance of Rs 1.3 lakh per affected family to help rebuild homes and support resettlement efforts.