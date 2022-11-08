Bengaluru: A probe has been ordered after a candidate appearing for the Karnataka Teachers Recruitment examination found that former pornstar Sunny Leone’s photo was on her admit card and not the candidate’s.

The admit card’s screenshot is now doing rounds on social media.

The education department in the state following the issue has ordered a probe into the matter.

Even the Karnataka Congress took it out on social media to lash out at the state government.

Senior Congress leader BR Naidu in a tweet wrote, “In the teacher’s recruitment hall ticket, instead of the candidate’s photo, the education department had printed the photo of Blue Film actress Sunny Leone. What can we expect from the party which watched blue films inside the assembly.”

Responding to Naidu’s allegation, Minister BC Nagesh’s office in a statement said, “Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone’s photo on her admit card, she said her husband’s friend uploaded her information.”

A probe has been ordered into the matter.