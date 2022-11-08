NORTH LAKHIMPUR: The election to Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) in Lakhimpur district of Assam was conducted amid tension and public protests against two MLAs for their alleged violation of polling norms.

The polling started briskly from the 8 in the morning in twenty five stations in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

However, polling was suspended for an hour when two groups of voters clashed over alleged favour shown by the presiding officer to cast votes on the symbol of BJP in Binapani LP School in Bhogpur under Naryanpur police station of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

The polling centre which falls under Pichala DAC constituency was tense for an hour, where the situation was brought under control by police.

Trouble also erupted at the Panbari Navodaya Girl’s School polling centre under Kina Pathar constituency, when BJP MLA from Bihpuria Amiya Kumar Bhuyan visited the area.

Some women voters confronted BJP MLA from Bihpuria – Amiya Kumar Bhuyan – alleging that he distributed money among voters.

The protesting women also chased the MLA from the area chanting slogans against him.

In another incident BJP MLA from Majuli, Bhuban Gam’s presence created similar resentment among some voters in 71 Bali Deori ME School in Dhakuwakhona when he arrived outside the polling station.

These led to confrontation between two groups of people outside the polling station.

The tense situation subsided when the MLA left the scene.