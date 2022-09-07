Bengaluru: On Tuesday night, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti died of a heart attack.

The minister was 61 at the time of death.

As per reports, the minister collapsed in the bathroom of his residence in Dollar Colony.

Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. was rushed to the hospital.

Katti had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital.

His death is termed as a massiv loss for the BJP.

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my close colleague Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti. With his demise, the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant,” tweeted CM Bommai.

Deceased Katti was holding the Forest and Food & Civil Supply portfolios.