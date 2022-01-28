Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has termed the taking over of Air India by the Tata group as a “win-win situation for all stakeholders”.

Scindia made this statement on Friday, a day after the Tata group officially acquired Air India.

“I think it is a win-win situation for all stakeholders concerned – for government and for the Tata group,” said civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He added: “This transaction represents a huge quantum jump in terms of capabilities in the civil aviation sector.”

Scindia also termed the nationalisation of the Air India 69 years back as a “wrong step”.

Also read: ‘Our voices won’t be silenced’: Congress leader Angkita Dutta on ‘encounter raj’ in Assam

“It (takeover of Air India by Tata group) also sets in perspective a 69-year-old history, which started on wrong step by nationalisation of an airline that actually belonged to a private sector, it is again going back to the private sector,” the civil aviation minister further said.

He also congratulated the Tata group on officially acquiring Air India.

Scindia said, “The civil aviation fraternity and people of India at large all stand to gain from the culmination of the long process that has been in the making for over two decades.”

'???????? flight

Welcome to the future of @airindiain "

Inflight announcement on AI flights today as the Maharaja returns to @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/aE2Wz9pCkL — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) January 28, 2022

Air India was started by the Tata group in 1932.

However, post-independence, Air India was nationalised in 1953 by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

With transfer of ownership of Air India, Tata group now holds influence over three major airlines – Vistara (51% stake), Air Asia India (83% stake) and Air India (100% stake).