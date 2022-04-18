Guwahati: A juvenile has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment on Monday for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2017 in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

As per reports, the judgement has been passed by POCSO judge Subhashree Tripathi.

The convict has also been fined ? 5,000 for committing the crime on January 15, 2017.

The court further directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay ? 4 lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

It may be mentioned that the girl was raped at a secluded place on the pretext of taking her to a local fest.

Although after the incident a compromise meeting was held, a police case was filed later.

The juvenile will be lodged in a correctional home till he attained 21 years of age.

After he turns 21, he will be shifted to a regular jail.