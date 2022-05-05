Jignesh Mevani sentenced to three months imprisonment

Guwahati: Just after a few days of being granted bail in Assam, Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani along with nine others were sentenced to three months of imprisonment by a lower court in Mehsana over a rally they organised nearly five years ago.

The court convicted them in connection with the ‘Azadi march’ from Mehsana to Dhanera in Banaskantha district in July 2017. The rally was held without police permission.

Mevani and the others were convicted for unlawful assembly.

Also Read: Assam: Minor allegedly raped by step-father in Guwahati

Apart from the three months imprisonment, they were fined Rs 1,000 each.

It may be mentioned that Mevani was arrested twice in Assam last month.

At first, he was arrested for his tweets over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after getting bail in the case, he was immediately arrested in another case.

In the second case, he was accused of molesting a woman police constable.

Also Read: Assam: Man killed during elephant attack in Nagaon

However, he was granted bail in the case just the next day after being arrested in the second case.

Mevani has alleged a massive political conspiracy against him.