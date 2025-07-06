Weekly Horoscope: July 6-12, 2025

This week, from June 29th to July 5, 2025, promises a dynamic period across all zodiac signs. Our weekly horoscope unlocks the secrets of your career and love life. Here’s what the stars have in store for you regarding your finances, love life, and health.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Get ready to strategize, Aries! Thursday’s Full Moon is shining a spotlight on your career and public image, urging you to adopt a mature, realistic, and long-term approach. This might feel counter to your usual impulsive nature, but this week, the winner is the one who’s several steps ahead. It’s time to create a five or ten-year plan for your goals, mapping out every move to reach the top. With this clear roadmap, you’ll likely outpace the competition.

On Monday, the planet of radical change, Uranus, shifts into your zone of local connections. Prepare for exciting new communities to form in your immediate surroundings! This could manifest through short courses, connecting with people during your daily commute, or joining a new group or project. This is a favorable time for unexpected opportunities—be sure to seize them.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You’ve experienced significant shifts over the past few years, Taurus, with Uranus, the cosmic disruptor, moving through your sign since May 2018. But on Monday, all that changes as Uranus departs your sign and enters Gemini, the sign of communication and new ideas. This is great news for you, as Gemini thrives on change while you prefer stability. So, goodbye chaos, hello tranquility!

However, the winds of change are now blowing through your finances, physical property, and values. Remain adaptable in these areas, be open to radical upgrades, and explore new sources of income and investment. Old ways are evolving; embracing new, complementary approaches will serve your highest good. Thursday’s Full Moon highlights your big picture, international connections, or educational pursuits. Where are you being called to expand, dear Taurus?

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

You’ve had a fantastic year, Gemini, and now get ready for an exciting seven-year journey! This era promises radical and surprising changes, innovation, and bursts of genius as Uranus slides into your sign on Monday. If you’ve been itching for a shake-up, this is your moment. Embrace the impetus for change, but remember to keep what works. This is about liberating your sense of self, identity, and even purpose.

Now is the perfect time to go with the flow rather than clinging to the status quo. While an astrologer can tell you the exact dates Uranus will align with your Sun, this era definitely aligns with your inherent nature and works in your favor. It’s a prime time to express yourself uniquely, share your quirky ideas, and innovate across all things communication, transport, writing, speaking, and ideas.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

Each month, a Full Moon illuminates the sign opposite the Sun, and since it’s your birthday month, the Sun is in Cancer. This week, the Full Moon lights up your partnership zone in Capricorn. All your one-to-one relationships, from romantic partners to best friends, will be highlighted. Pay attention to the themes and feelings that emerge this week. A new connection, a path forward, a commitment, an agreement, or simply the reality of your partnerships may become clear. Envision what you want to feel, experience, and achieve, or the qualities of someone you’d like to invite into your life, and open that door. For existing partnerships, take this moment to appreciate and celebrate, then call in any shifts you’re ready for. This energy is all about practical, dependable, and stately power couples, mature beyond their years.

With a significant seven-year shift beginning on Monday, communication is set for a shake-up and fast-paced innovation. In your sleep sector, you might download a genius idea—be sure to jot it down!

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Starting Monday, a seven-year focus begins on your sphere of friends, groups, and networks as Uranus promises to turn your world upside down, inviting in exciting people and changes. Say yes to new faces, ideas, and opportunities; join that club, or start that group! The time is now to tap into a new or existing network.

Plan your entry into a fresh, dynamic world of ideas and communication. This could involve using AI to design your website or edit your videos, or a bot to assist in managing your online presence. Don’t hesitate to explore technology and gadgets to support your ambitions and ideas. Ready to share those unique creative thoughts, pen that screenplay, or voice your own writing for a podcast or audiobook? The key is to try something new, cutting-edge, and even outrageous. If you’ve seen it before, it’s likely already old news; adapt and innovate. The Full Moon in your sphere of work and routine suggests a focus on duty and connecting with colleagues, so consider catching up for coffee!

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

It’s all about being swift and staying ahead as Uranus, the planet of sudden surprise, liberation, and innovation, shifts into Gemini in your sphere of career and public image. Since Gemini is at an angle to your sign, you can adapt to unexpected changes by drawing on your natural versatility. Expect the unexpected, and roll with it. This is an exciting seven-year journey, as change brings opportunity.

Do things differently and embrace a fast-paced, innovative approach to your career trajectory. Since Gemini is represented by the twins, perhaps it’s time to find yours! A virtual twin, perhaps? Be open to ideas that might not seem practical in the short term but could prove to be ahead of their time, placing you at the forefront of the competition. If you have ideas that weren’t understood before, this could be your moment to shine. Thankfully, it’s beneficial to be unique and stand out from the crowd.

Libra (September 23–October 23)

This week’s headline is also one of 2025’s big events, as Uranus, the planet of innovation, liberation, and change, rolls into your fellow air sign, Gemini. With seven wild years ahead of disrupting communication, this era is highly beneficial for your sign. Think big, even internationally. Broadcasting, travel, education, publishing, and even relocation are all areas you can shake up with your ideas.

Need to be location-independent to achieve your goals and dreams? Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Research and be open to avenues and approaches you wouldn’t have considered before, because that’s the whole point. Be prepared to move at lightning speed and make the most of opportunities that come your way. The more advanced and new, the better. This is an exciting time as old ways transition and new ones blossom. Thursday’s Full Moon presents a challenge for your sign with a focus on home and family. Flex your authority and boundaries, then stake your claim. This calls for less negotiation or backing down, and more stepping into your power!

Scorpio (October 24–November 21)

Hooray! Uranus, the planet of disruption, is finally moving out of your opposite sign. If you’ve had relationships that struggled to find a steady rhythm, you can breathe a sigh of relief, as the pressure will be less intense from here on. Moving into your sphere of shared resources, the key for you is to leverage communication, new and brilliant ideas, and unusual alliances.

Are you working remotely in communications for a large, well-resourced company? If the shoe fits! Stability in shared resources isn’t guaranteed, so if you’re trading in shares, be ready to move them around. Signing a prenup is well-advised, or at least being open to change in this department. You’ll never know what you’re going to get or when for the next seven years, but it’s guaranteed to remain exciting as even shocking secrets might surface! Maintain a detached, detective mode, and keep notes. You’ll have plenty of fodder for a mystery or spy novel if you’re keen to create. Don’t share your own intel unless trust is absolutely certain.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Shift happens, Sagittarius, and this Monday that shift is in your partnership zone. Thankfully, you love being kept on your toes. It’s the spice of life—nay, an aphrodisiac—because if anyone dislikes boring same-old, it’s you! Your sparring partner is about to go supernova, so get ready and try to keep up.

As Uranus, the planet of shocking, sudden, and radical change, moves into your opposite sign of Gemini on Monday, you’re most likely to experience upheavals and encounter high-voltage, exciting personalities through your one-to-one connections. These could be gifted thinkers, writers, speakers, technical wizards, or just off-the-wall theorists. Whatever it is, it promises not to be boring! Maintain a steady path and direction, collaborate with a gifted wordsmith or gadget guru, and you can’t go wrong. Sharpen all things communication and show the world what you’ve got! Thursday’s Full Moon suggests a realistic and long-range look at your financial security and an opportunity to step up your status!

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Thursday’s Full Moon is significant as it’s hosted by your sign, Capricorn. With this full lunar light illuminating your personal space, you’ll notice themes bubbling up throughout the week, especially concerning your emotional landscape, feelings of connection, family, and security. Think of it as an annual reality check for your situation, feelings, and inner world. Are your shelves overflowing with abundance, or are there just crumbs? Are your pockets full, or do moths fly out?

These lunations are a great annual moment to assess your situation. Express gratitude for what you have and where you are (find those positives), then open up to the cosmos and invite in what you’d like to be feeling (security, etc.). Destiny awaits; let the light shine on opportunity, so you’re conscious of what you need and how to get it. But first, Uranus activates your sphere of work—be prepared to shake things up and usher in new opportunities.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Shake up how you do leisure, create, and date, Aquarius! Your ruling planet, Uranus, is orbiting into your sphere of pastimes on Monday for a seven-year period that promises exciting shifts. This move uplifts your sign, slingshotting you into the future, so be ready for a gadget-heavy gateway to all these themes.

You could meet your next love interest or spice up your current relationship through an online or in-person writing group (yes, coding counts!), a brainstorming collective, or while pitching your unique ideas for consideration, funding, or simply new friendships. A Full Moon on Thursday ripens in your sphere of sleep, dreams, and liminal spaces, so don’t be surprised if you’re restless. Use this week to reestablish your sleep routine and write down those dreams in the morning. Practical concerns could be a bother, so address them rather than letting them linger rent-free.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Got itchy feet, Pisces? Some changes in your domestic situation could be on the horizon as the planet of innovation, shock, and surprise enters your home zone. With the shaking up of all things home and harmony, consider if it’s just a fresh coat of paint or a complete sea, tree, or “me” change you need. There’s a challenge to your sign in this new era, and this energy needs expression, so listen to the winds of change.

You could let your creativity flow into new, uncharted territory, put pen to paper, world-build, or see the benefits in any changes you didn’t personally instigate. Your versatile nature shines, as adaptation and agility are the best ways to navigate this period. This could involve using your flair to adapt a property or your environment or creating a unique living arrangement. Whatever it is, this is an exciting and creative time if you’re willing to try a new way… or a variety of them!