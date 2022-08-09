Guwahati: Amid tension between the ruling JD (U) and BJP in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 1 pm.

The tension between the two parties has hit a breakpoint over Nitish Kumar’s concerns that Union Minister Amit Shah is working relentlessly to split the JD (U)

The JD (U) and the Opposition RJD held separate meetings of their MLAs in Patna on Tuesday morning.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), a constituent of the NDA, and the Congress are also holding meetings of their MLAs on Tuesday.

The meetings have been called following a phone conversation that Nitish reportedly had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. JD(U) leaders were said to have spoken to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav earlier.

The opposition MLAs at Rabri Devi’s residence reportedly signed a letter of support for Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister.

They added that a letter of support is being prepared, which is signed by all the left, Congress and RJD MLAs.

“If Nitish Kumar comes, we’ll welcome him. If he comes we will support him. A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we’ll be able to tell you only after the meeting,” Congress leader Ajit Sharma said.