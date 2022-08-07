Guwahati: The Election Commission (EC) has formally recognized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) as a ‘state party’ in Manipur.

JD(U) has now joined the club of political parties recognized as ‘state party’ in three states

Besides Manipur, JD (U) is recognised as the ‘state party’ in Bihar since 2005 and in Arunachal Pradesh since 2019.

“On the basis of the review of the poll performance of Janata Dal (United) at the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Manipur-2022, it is observed that the Janata Dal (United), presently a registered recognized party in the state of Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh with ‘Arrow’ as its reserved symbol, has fulfilled the conditions laid down in Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, for recognition as a state party in the state of Manipur.

“Accordingly, the Commission has granted recognition to the Janata Dal (United) as a ‘State Party’ in the state of Manipur also under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968,” the poll panel said in a recent letter sent to JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

JD (U) secured more than 10.75% votes and won six of 60 seats in Manipur assembly polls held in March this year.

Expressing happiness over the JD (U)’s formal recognition in Manipur, the party’s Bihar president Umesh Singh Kushwaha on Saturday said it was a valid proof of CM Nitish Kumar’s growing popularity in different parts of the country.