New Delhi: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed that his party along with chief minister Nitish Kumar would form the government in Bihar.

Tej Pratap’s comments come a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited RJD leader Rabri Devi’s residence for an Iftar party.



“We had a secret discussion with Nitish ji to form a government in Bihar,” he said.



Yadav admitted having posted a message that read “No Entry for Nitish Ji” in 2017 when he parted ways with the Mahagathbandhan.



“Recently, I posted “Entry Nitish Chacha (Uncle)” and now he has come on our invitation for the Iftar party on Friday evening. I am sure “Khela Hobe” in Bihar and we will form the government.



Several leaders like Shahnawaz Hussain, Chirag Paswan, Awadesh Narayan Singh, Vijay Sinha had participated in the Iftar party on his invitation at the former CM’s residence, he further said.



Tejashwi Yadav had uploaded a post on social media thanking Nitish Kumar for accepting the invitation and joining them for the Iftar party.