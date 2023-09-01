Guwahati: The Ministry of Railways has appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, marking a milestone as she becomes the first woman to hold this position in the Ministry’s 105-year history.

Sinha, an alumna of Allahabad University, began her career in the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) back in 1986, contributing her expertise to three different railway zones: Northern Railway, South Eastern Railway, and Eastern Railway.

Also Read: Assam: Naked protest by women against Silsako eviction in Guwahati

A government statement announced, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given its nod to the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, an accomplished member of the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS) currently serving as Member (Operations & Business Development) on the Railway Board, to the esteemed role of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Sinha is set to succeed Anil Kumar Lahoti and is poised to take up her new responsibilities as early as September 1st.”

Her tenure in this pivotal role will extend until August 31, 2024.

Also Read: Assam: Four killed as two motorcycles crash into one another in Dhubri

It’s noteworthy that Sinha’s original retirement date is scheduled for October 1st, but she will be re-employed on the same day to fulfil the remainder of her tenure.

Sinha has previously demonstrated her capability as the public face of the railways during a challenging period, notably after the tragic Balasore accident in Odisha, where she adeptly explained the intricate signalling system to the media.