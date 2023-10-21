New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully tested its crew escape system taking a critical step towards launching its first manned space mission, Gaganyaan.

The test flight of Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) carried an early depressurized version of the Gaganyaan Crew Module (CM) to an altitude of around 17 kilometres, followed by a final descent using a parachute for its splashdown.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said the test flight was a critical step in ISRO’s journey to launch a crewed human spacecraft through the Gaganyaan mission.

“Basically, it tested the safety mechanism that will allow the crew of the Gaganyaan mission to escape the spacecraft in case the mission is aborted due to a malfunction,” he added.

The minister said the test flight would set the stage for the remaining qualification tests and unmanned missions, leading to the first Gaganyaan mission with Indian astronauts.

“Under the guidance of PM Modi, India’s Space programme is aiming for its first manned mission to Space and later landing the first Indian astronaut to the Moon”, he added.

Jitendra Singh said, building on the success of Indian Space initiatives which got a boost in the last 4 to 5 years, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 Missions, Prime Minister Modi has directed that India should now aim for new goals, including setting up the ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ (Indian Space Station) by 2035 and sending first Indian to the Moon by 2040.