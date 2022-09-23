Guwahati: The Indian Rupee on Friday saw another record low as it collapsed to 81 against per Dollar.

This is the first time that the Rupee had hit that low while the Dollar saw a two-decade high.

The Rupee as per reports fell 39 paise standing at Rs 81.18 against per US Dollar in the early trade.

As per Bloomberg, the Rupee stood at 81.1387 per dollar after opening at 81.0612. It closed at a record low of 80.8688 on Thursday.

The Indian Rupee slid beyond 80 against the dollar while the greenback climbed to a two-decade high on Thursday which continued on Friday.

The dollar rose as the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and projected a more aggressive policy path.

The rupee opened at 80.29 and reached 80.35 a dollar on Thursday morning.