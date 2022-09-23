AGARTALA: The principal of Kazi Nazrul Islam College was allegedly harassed and manhandled by a group of errant students as the Principal denied spending hefty amounts for the Freshers Welcome event.

A couple of faculty members were also heckled by the unruly students on Thursday at the college premises. The incident took place at Sonamura of Sepahijala district.

Local sources said it was an outburst of the long-accumulated resentment among a section of students. The students were aggrieved as no local leaders were invited to the event of Bio-tech Club inauguration event held at the college premises on Wednesday.

However, sources in the college said, the students were asked to inform the college authorities as to whom they should invite to share the dias with Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma. But, the college authorities did not receive any list before the program. Accordingly, the event passed off smoothly with no major disruption.

But, a day after the incident, a section of the aggrieved students stormed inside the Principal’s room and started misbehaving with him. The heated altercation between the students and the principal took an ugly turn after the students started assaulting him physically. Some teachers who tried to save the principal were also roughed up.

However, police and elected members of the local Panchayat Samity rushed to the college and doused the boiling situation.

Local sources said, even before the Deputy CM’s event some students shut the college’s main entrance which was resolved after talks. On Thursday, a group of students were collecting hefty subscriptions from the new student for arrangements of the Freshers Welcome ceremony but the Principal and some teachers objected to it which further aggrieved the students. The teachers also mocked the students for throwing their weight around which could malign the image of the institute. Resultantly, the Principal and the teachers came under attack.

On being contacted, SDPO Sonamuta Banoj Biplab Das said no cases had been filed with the police so far.