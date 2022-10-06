California: An Indian-origin Sikh family of four that was kidnapped was reported found dead in California on Wednesday.

The dead include an 8-month-old child as well. They were found dead in Merced County of California.

They as per reports were allegedly kidnapped on Monday.

They were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.

The police said that while the dead bodies were found on Wednesday, they found their vehicle burning on Monday.

The car being on fire had led law enforcement to ascertain that the family was kidnapped.

A statement said, “Detectives received information on Tuesday morning that one of the victim’s bank cards was used at an ATM in Atwater in Merced County.”

The statement added, “Investigators obtained the surveillance photo of a subject making a bank transaction where the person is similar in appearance to the surveillance photo from the original kidnapping scene.”