India, on Friday, admitted and regretted an “accidental firing” of a missile from a military base that landed in Pakistan.

The “accidental firing” of the Indian missile took place on Wednesday (March 9).

On Thursday (March 10), the Pakistani Army had stated that an Indian projectile caused damage after falling in Mian Channu in Pakistan.

“On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,” India’s defence ministry said.

Also read: Russia recruiting ex-ISIS fighters for war crimes, claims Ukraine

Meanwhile, a court of inquiry has also been ordered into the accident.

“The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry,” the defence ministry said.

It added: “It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.”

According to reports, the missile that got fired ‘accidentally’ was a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.