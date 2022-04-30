Applications are invited for twelve vacant positions under Sports Quota in Indian Bank.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clerk / Officer in JMG Scale I in various Sports disciplines under Sports Quota.

Name of post : Clerk / Officer

No. of posts : 12

Sports Discipline wise vacancies :

Athletics (For track events only – 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m) : 2 (Female)

Basket Ball : 2 (Male)

Cricket : 2 (Male)

Hockey : 4 (Male)

Volley Ball (Universal/Attacker/Libero) : 2 (Male)

Educational Qualification : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be.

Sports Qualification :

Should have represented the country

For cricket “Should have represented the country or should have played Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy”

Should have represented the State in junior / senior Nationals / National games or

Should have been a member of the Combined Universities Team or

Should have been a member of the University team in an Inter university event and should be in the top three positions or

Should have been a member of the district team and took part in Inter district championship and should be in the first three positions

Age Limit : 18 to 26 years

Selection Procedure :

Selection in Officer Cadre will be through screening of application, conduct of Trials in the respective sport followed by Interview.

Selection in Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of Trials. (Interview will not be there for Clerical Cadre)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website www.indianbank.in up to May 14, 2022.

Application Fees :

Rs. 100/- + GST for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges)

Rs. 400 /- + GST for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

