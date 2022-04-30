Applications are invited for twelve vacant positions under Sports Quota in Indian Bank.
Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clerk / Officer in JMG Scale I in various Sports disciplines under Sports Quota.
Name of post : Clerk / Officer
No. of posts : 12
Sports Discipline wise vacancies :
- Athletics (For track events only – 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m) : 2 (Female)
- Basket Ball : 2 (Male)
- Cricket : 2 (Male)
- Hockey : 4 (Male)
- Volley Ball (Universal/Attacker/Libero) : 2 (Male)
Educational Qualification : Pass in XII Standard examination or equivalent as the case may be.
Sports Qualification :
- Should have represented the country
- For cricket “Should have represented the country or should have played Ranji Trophy or Duleep Trophy”
- Should have represented the State in junior / senior Nationals / National games or
- Should have been a member of the Combined Universities Team or
- Should have been a member of the University team in an Inter university event and should be in the top three positions or
- Should have been a member of the district team and took part in Inter district championship and should be in the first three positions
Age Limit : 18 to 26 years
Selection Procedure :
- Selection in Officer Cadre will be through screening of application, conduct of Trials in the respective sport followed by Interview.
- Selection in Clerical cadre will be through screening of applications and conduct of Trials. (Interview will not be there for Clerical Cadre)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website www.indianbank.in up to May 14, 2022.
Application Fees :
- Rs. 100/- + GST for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges)
- Rs. 400 /- + GST for all others
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
