Applications are invited for 696 vacant posts of Officers in Bank of India.

Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 696 vacant posts of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV on regular and contract basis.

Name of posts :

On Regular Basis :

Economist

Statistician

Risk Manager

Credit Analyst

Credit Officers

Tech Appraisal

IT Officer- Data Centre

On contract basis-

Manager IT

Senior Manager IT

Manager IT (Data Centre)

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre)

Senior Manager (Network Security)

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists)

Manager (End Point Security)

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI)

Manager (Database Expert)

Manager (Technology Architect)

Manager (Application Architect)

No. of posts :

On Regular Basis :

Economist : 2

Statistician : 2

Risk Manager : 2

Credit Analyst : 53

Credit Officers : 484

Tech Appraisal : 9

IT Officer- Data Centre : 42

On contract basis-

Manager IT : 21

Senior Manager IT : 23

Manager IT (Data Centre) : 6

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre) : 6

Senior Manager (Network Security) : 5

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists) : 10

Manager (End Point Security) : 3

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix : 6

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows : 3

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation : 3

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies : 3

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI) : 4

Manager (Database Expert) : 5

Manager (Technology Architect) : 2

Manager (Application Architect) : 2

Qualification & Experience :

On Regular Basis :

Economist : Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies). 4 years of experience as an Officer in Financial Institutions / Banks / Rating Agencies / Analytics Firm /Reputed Brokerage Agencies / Corporate Organisations like CRISIL, CIBIL, ICRA etc., out of which 3 years experience in forecasting / analysing business indicators/ environmental scanning / building up of data bank /econometric models and industrial profiles.

Statistician : Full time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies). 4 years of experience as an Officer in Financial Institutions / Banks / Rating Agencies / Analytics Firm / Reputed Brokerage Agencies / Corporate Organisations like CRISIL, CIBIL, ICRA etc., out of which 3 years experience in the relevant field

Risk Manager : Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk(GARP)

OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst(CFA) from CFA Institute OR CA / ICWA OR Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Certificate/ Diploma of Information Systems Auditor (DISA) from ICIA/ISACA. 3 years of experience as an Officer in Financial

Institutions /Banks / Rating Agencies / Analytics Firm / Reputed Brokerage Agencies / Corporate Organisations like CRISIL, CIBIL, ICRA etc., out of which 2 years experience in risk functions.

Credit Analyst : Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA. 10 years of experience as an Officer in NBFC / Financial Institution having business mix of 1000 crores & above as on 31.03.2021 out of which 5 years experience in credit processing/credit appraisal / assessment / credit rating / balance sheet analysis / credit monitoring.

Credit Officers : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with “MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute

of repute (two/three year programme)” / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics

Tech Appraisal : Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in one of the designated streams OR Bachelor's Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in one of the designated streams.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in one of the designated streams.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in one of the designated streams. IT Officer- Data Centre : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/ IT/ E&C

Or First Division (minimum 60% marks) in MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute. M inimum 2 Years’ of hands-on experience in Application development (coding, testing and maintenance of application/software) with at least 1 year experience in handling digital channels (Internet Banking/Mobile Banking/UPI) for any reputed organization preferably Banking or IT Sector or FinTech company.

On contract basis-

Manager IT : BSc Computer Science/B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ MSc Computer Science. Minimum 7 years of experience.

Senior Manager IT : B.Sc Computer Science/ B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information

Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR

MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ MSc Computer Science. Minimum 8 years of experience.

Manager IT (Data Centre) : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/ B.Tech in CSE/IT/ E&C Or MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute. Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience in Application development (coding, testing and maintenance of application/software) with at least 2 year experience in handling digital channels (Internet Banking/Mobile Banking/UPI) for any reputed organization preferably Banking or IT Sector or FinTech company.

or IT Sector or FinTech company.

or IT Sector or FinTech company. Senior Manager IT (Data Centre) : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in

CSE/IT/E&C Or MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute. Minimum 8 Years’ of hands-on experience in Application development (coding, testing and maintenance of application/software) with at least 3 year experience in handling digital channels (Internet Banking/Mobile Banking/UPI) for any reputed organization preferably Banking

or IT Sector or FinTech company.

Senior Manager (Network Security) : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 8 Years' of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organization (Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists) : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 8 Years’ of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organization (Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Manager (End Point Security) : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 7 Years’ of hands-on experience in managing end point security of any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 7 Years’ of hands-on experience as system administrator for Unix/Solaris in any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 7 Years’ of hands-on experience as system administrator (Windows) in any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 7 Years’ of hands-on experience in managing dense virtualization environment in any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 7 Years’ of hands-on experience in managing Storage and Backup infrastructure Administrator in any reputed organisation

(Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI) : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organization (Preferably Banking or IT Sector)

Manager (Database Expert) : First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/Institute. Minimum 7 years’ of experience in the field of Database Management preferably in Core Banking/Fintech solutions.

Manager (Technology Architect) : B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA (from a recognized University/ Institution). Minimum 7 years’ post minimum qualification experience in IT field.

Manager (Application Architect) : B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA (from a recognized University/ Institution). Minimum 7 years’ post minimum qualification experience in IT field

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bankofindia.co.in/ from April 26, 2022 to May 10, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here