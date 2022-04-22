Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) has released the notification for Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2022 which will be held on July 3.

The opening date of online application portal for CEE 2022 is May 10, 2022.

Candidates must visit the website https://astu.ac.in/ and submit their applications online up to May 31, 2022.

The CEE 2022 will be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati.

The examination is held for admission of selected candidates into the first semester B. Tech. programmes in the engineering colleges of Assam.

Candidates who are appearing for CEE-2022 can download their admit cards from the ASTU website (https://astu.ac.in/) from fifteen days before and upto the date of examination.

The CEE -2022 will be of 3 hour duration and will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM on July 3, 2022.

The result is scheduled to be declared within ten days from the date of examination.

CEE-2022 will be based on the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

The examination will be of Multiple- Choice Questions (MCQ) type and will comprise questions from the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The applicants are required to pay an examination fee of Rs. 850/- through online payment facility, which is available on the CEE-2022 login portal.

Steps for filling up of online application form for CEE-2022

Step 1: Visit www.astu.ac.in and click on CEE 2022 Online Form Fill-up link

Step 2: Click on the Application Form Tab

Step 3: Read the Instructions carefully before online form filling

Step 4: Click on Next and fill up the form and submit

Step 5: After Step 4, pay the examination fee Rs. 850 (Eight hundred and fifty only) , through online payment facility, which is available on the CEE-2022 login portal.

Step 6: Take printout of Application Form.

