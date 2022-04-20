Applications are invited for Group B Non-Gazetted posts by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Audit Officer in Directorate of Audit & Pension, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Assistant Audit Officer, Group-‘B’ Non-Gazetted

No. of posts : 6 [ APST : 6, UR : 1]

Pay Scale : Pay Matrix Level-7 [Rs.44,900 – Rs.L,42,400), Group-‘B’ Non-Gazetted

Qualification : B.Com, BBA/MBA[Finance), BA with Economics as one of the subjects and B.Sc. with Mathematics as one of the subjects from a recognized

University/AlCTE approved Institute. However, candidates who have

appeared Or are appearing in the final semester examination shall also be

eligible to apply subject to production of Original Passed Certificate/Mark

Sheet at the time of Viva Voce/Interview.

Also read : Jobs in Arunachal Pradesh : NERIST Recruitment

Age Limit : Not less than 18 Years of age and more than 32 Years of age as on 20th May,2022. However, the Upper Age Limit is relaxable by 5

years for APST and another 5 years for regular employees working

under Govt. and Semi Govt. Departments of the State of Arunachal

Pradesh. For APST PwD candidates, upper age limit will be relaxed by 15 years.

Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Interview / Viva-voce

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://appsc.gov.in/. Last Date for Receipt of Application

20th May, 2022 till 1600 hrs.

Application Fees :

APST Applicants : Rs. 150/-

Other Applicants : Rs. 200/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Manipur Jobs : IIIT Senapati Recruitment