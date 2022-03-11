Srinagar: A Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

As per reports, the helicopter crashed when it was en route on a rescue mission.

The Army chopper was on its way to rescue an injured BSF soldier in the Gurez area.

During the journey, the helicopter crashed in north Kashmir along the Line of Control.

It was further reported that among the crew, one pilot was killed while the other was recovered in a severe condition.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Defence in November 2021, the replacement of the aircraft fleet of the defence forces including Cheetah and Chetak helicopters is reviewed from time to time keeping in view the operational requirements.

The Government as per reports had plans for the replacement of outdated helicopters with Naval Utility Helicopter, indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) manufactured by HAL.