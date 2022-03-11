Guwahati: A minor girl was missing since March 2 was found dead on a riverbank in Chaygaon.

The victim has been identified as Asmina Khatun of the Balagaon Char area of the region.

As per an FIR by her family, she was missing since March 2, 2022.

As per the family, a local of the same village named, Usman Ghani took her with him and since then she was missing.

Also Read: Assam: Wild elephant dies of electrocution in Kaliabor

Ghani was traced in Chennai after the FIR was registered.

Based on the investigation, the police nabbed him from Chennai and on interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he killed Amina.

The police found the victim dead with her hands and legs tied buried in a riverbank in Chaygaon as per the accused person’s statement.

Also Read: BJP wins Manipur elections, secures 32 seats

The body was sent for post mortem while Ghani was arrested for murder.