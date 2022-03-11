Guwahati: A dog smuggling racket was busted in Guwahati’s Dhirenpara on Thursday.

As per reports, the racket was busted by a team of the West Guwahati Police Department.

As per the police, a patrolling team found a vehicle with some persons moving around suspiciously in the area.

On intercepting the persons, the police found that they had a dog hidden in a gunny bag.

Five persons were travelling in the car bearing registration AS-02-AA-3139.

On questioning them further, the five failed to provide any satisfactory answers.

The police investigated the matter further and found them linked to an inter-state dog smuggling racket.

The police also found 10 more gunny bags inside the vehicle.

A case under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code r/w section 11 of the prevention of cruelty to animals act has been registered.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The accused were identified as Sunil Bay (19) from Bokoliya Karbi Anglong, Devid Ingti (37), Dhoni Ram Ranghang (22), Seron Singh Phangshu (30), Longbison Lekthe (22) from Dokmoka, Karbi Anglong.

It may be dog smuggling has been going on in the region for a long time. While some dogs are stolen or smuggled for forced breeding, a majority of the dogs are smuggled for the meat in some parts of the region.