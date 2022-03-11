Co-pilot of the Indian Army helicopter that crashed on Friday at Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir has succumbed to his injuries.

The 29-year-old co-pilot has been identified as Major Sankalp Yadav.

“Major Sankalp Yadav, 29 years old, the co-pilot succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital,” Srinagar-based defence PRO informed.

“Braveheart, Major Sankalp Yadav was commissioned in 2015 and was a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is survived by his father,” the defence PRO added.

The defence PRO added that the other injured pilot is “critical, however stable and is presently in ICU at 92 Base Hospital”.

A Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

“An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” defence officials said.

The Indian Army helicopter was on a “routine mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post”.

Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to ascertain the “events leading to the crash of the helicopter”.

“The helicopter lost communication contact with the forward post at Gujran, Baraub. A search operation on foot was immediately launched by the Indian Army alongside search and rescue helicopters which were pressed into service,” Srinagar-based defence PRO informed.

The wreckage of the crashed helicopter was found in a snow bound Gujran Nallah area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora.