India votes in favour of UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities

New Delhi: India voted in favour of a United Nations resolution on Thursday that condemned Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan.

The resolution was passed by an overwhelming majority, with 145 nations voting in favour, 7 against, and 18 abstaining.

The resolution reaffirms that the Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a flagrant violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

It also calls on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The seven nations that voted against the resolution included Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru and United States.