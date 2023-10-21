Amid the ongoing intense and indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip by Israel, its security forces in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have arrested over 1000 Palestinians in overnight raids.

Furthermore, Israel has arrested some 4000 labourers from Gaza who were working in Israel and is holding them in military bases, Al Jazeera reported.

Separately, it has also arrested 1070 other Palestinians in overnight army raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the report added.

“Arrests are taking place 24 hours a day,” Sahar Francis, head of the Ramallah-based Addameer prisoners’ rights group, told Al Jazeera.

Most of the people from Gaza are being held at a military base called Sde Teyman, near Beer al-Sabe (Be’er Sheva) in the southern Naqab desert, she said.

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinian prisoners in different Israeli prisons have doubled since the October 07 Hamas attack.

It may be mentioned here that there were around 5200 Palestinians in Israeli prisons before October 7.

However, since them, the number of Palestinians prisoners surged to over 10,000, thanks to Israeli forces’ unprecedented raids in West Bank and East Jerusalem, Palestinian officials informed.

“Prisoners are subjected to starvation and thirst; they are prevented from accessing their medicine, specifically for those suffering from chronic illnesses that require regular medication,” head of the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Detainees’ Affairs Qadura Fares said.