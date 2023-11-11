Israel must stop killing babies and women in Gaza.

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron while speaking to BBC.

Speaking to Élysée Palace of BBC, French President Emmanuel Macron said there was “no justification” for the bombing of Gaza by Israel.

“We do urge them to stop this bombing (in Gaza),” French President Emmanuel Macron said.

“De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed,” the French President said.

He added: “So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

But he also stressed that France “clearly condemns” the ‘terrorist’ actions of Hamas.

When asked if he wanted other leaders – including in the US and the UK – to join his calls for a ceasefire, he replied: “I hope they will.”

Israel says it attacks military targets in line with international law and takes steps to reduce civilian casualties, like issuing warnings ahead of strikes and calling on people to evacuate.

Speaking the day after a humanitarian aid conference in Paris about the war in Gaza, Macron said the “clear conclusion” of all governments and agencies present at that summit was “that there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect… all civilians having nothing to do with terrorists”.