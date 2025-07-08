Meghalaya Jobs MBDA Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant General Manager (State GIS & UAV) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (State GIS & UAV)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Post Graduate in Geoinformatics/ Remote Sensing/ Geography/ Geology/ Environmental Science/ Forestry/ Agriculture/ Water Resources. M. Tech and knowledge on IT may be preferred.

Desired Experience:

1. At least 10 years of experience in GIS & UAV related activities. Out of this, 5-7 years should ideally be in a senior leadership or management role.

2. Should be an expert in remote sensing techniques, including image processing, GIS and data analysis.

3. Should be an expert at least two GIS tools/platforms like ESRI/ Mapboxor other.

4. Proficiency in ArcGIS, ArcGIS Pro, QGIS, ERDAS Imagine etc.

5. Experience in conducting remote sensing surveys, interpreting satellite imagery, and applying spatial analysis techniques

6. Knowledge of spatial analysis, map design, and geodatabase management.

7. Experience with remote sensing, LiDAR, and raster/vector data handling.

8. Understanding of UAV flight operations, hardware (e.g., DJI, senseFly), and payloads (RGB, thermal, multispectral, LiDAR).

9. Proficiency in UAV data processing software (e.g., Pix4D, Agisoft Metashape, DJI Terra) including orthomosaic generation, 3D modeling, and point cloud analysis.

10. Integrating UAV imagery and remote sensing data with GIS platforms.

11. Analytical skills for interpreting spatial data and deriving insights.

12. Basic programming/scripting skills in Python, R, or SQL for automation and analysis

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 78000/- plus allowances as admissible

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/HQWG6GrakvSPThvi9

Last date for receipt of applications is 22nd July 2025 (upto 05:00PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here