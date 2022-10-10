Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants on regular basis (with one year probation period – which may be extended based on assessment of performance).

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 119 [ UR : 51, EWS : 11, PwD : 6, OBC : 34, ST : 2, SC : 15]

Qualification :

Essential : Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer applications.

Desirable : Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 02 years of relevant experience in handling Establishment matters/ R&D/ Legal/ Purchase and Import/ Accounts/ Audit/ Hospitality, etc.

Age Limit : 21-30 years. Age shall be reckoned as on closing date of online application, i.e., as on 09.11.2022.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.iitk.ac.in/infocell/recruitment up to 5 PM of 9th November 2022

Application Fees : The applicants belong to OBC, EWS & GEN shall be required to pay application fee of Rs. 700/- through the options of net banking and debit/ credit cards. In addition to application fee, the online bank’s/transaction charges + Service tax, if any, will also have to be borne by the candidate. SC/ ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here