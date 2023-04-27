IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Data Analyst vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Analyst on contract basis.

Name of post : Data Analyst in Department of Communication Research

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Social Sciences preferably in Mass Communication/ Computer Science/ Statistics/ Business Administration from a UGC recognized University/ National Level Institution.

Desirable Qualification : M.Phil/ Ph.D in the relevant area (as indicated above) from a UGC recognized University/ National- level Institution.

Essential Work Experience : Candidates with Masters’ Degree:A Minimum 2 years’ regular

work experience post PG Degree.

OR

Candidates with M.Phil/ Ph.D: A Minimum 6 months relevant regular work experience post PG Degree

Age limit : Not exceed 40 years (as on date of advertisement).

Remuneration : Rs. 40,000/- per month (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 8th May, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here