Applications are invited for the posts of Assistants in ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 462 vacant positions of Assistants at its headquarters and research institutes.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 462

Location wise vacancies :

ICAR Headquarters : 71

ICAR Institutes : 391

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. Candidate must specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form. Where percentage of marks is not awarded by the University but only CGPA/OGPA is awarded, the same shall be converted into percentage in terms of conversion norms of university in this regard, besides indicating the CGPA/OGPA in the application form. Candidates will have to produce the certificate/document issued by the university evidencing conversion formula of university, when called for document verification. Round off %age will not be acceptable under any circumstances for consideration for appointment. The fraction of percentage so arrived will be ignored i.e. 39.99% will be treated as less than 40%.

Age Limit : Age Limits for this examination will be as under: –

a. Minimum age limit is 20 years as on 01st June, 2022 i.e. closing date of online application

b. Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 01st June, 2022 i.e., closing date of online application. The maximum age limit for Serving regular employees of ICAR is 45 years as on 1st June, 2022

Selection Procedure : The selection procedure will be conducted in three phases –Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination and Computer Typing Test (CPT).

How to apply : Candidates satisfying the eligibility conditions have to apply On-line on ICAR-IARI website i.e. https://www.iari.res.in/. from May 7, 2022 till June 1, 2022

Application Fees :

UR/OBC-NCL(NCL)/EWS : Rs. 1200/-

Women/Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Person with Benchmark Disability : Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

