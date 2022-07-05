Nagpur: As the debate on what exactly happened in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Eknath Shinda was named the Chief Minister of the state as he proposed the BJP leadership.

While claiming this, he also said that he was not prepared mentally to take charge as the deputy CM of the state.

He, however, said that he made up his mind following a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the intervention by BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.

He further said that the leadership in the BJP wanted him to be a part of the government because it was not right to run the government through an “extra-constitutional authority”.

He also claimed that the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction joined hands for a “common ideology and not for power”.

It may be mentioned that after a week of high political instability in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde took charge as the CM of the state while Fadnavis took charge as the deputy CM.