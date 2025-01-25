How freedom fighters celebrated India’s first Republic Day?

India’s first Republic Day on January 26, 1950, marked a historic turning point in the country’s journey toward freedom and democracy.

While millions across the nation celebrated this monumental day, the freedom fighters who had fought for India’s independence experienced it with a unique sense of pride and reflection.

For these stalwarts, Republic Day symbolized the realization of their long-held dream-a free India, standing tall with its own Constitution.

Many of the prominent freedom fighters, who had been instrumental in India’s struggle for independence, viewed this day not just as a victory over colonial rule, but also as the birth of a new democratic India.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Legacy

Although Mahatma Gandhi was not physically present at the first Republic Day celebrations-having been assassinated two years earlier-his influence loomed large.

His ideals of non-violence and peace had shaped the Constitution’s framework, making it one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. His absence on this historic day was felt deeply, but his vision lived on.

Jawaharlal Nehru’s Role

Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, played a pivotal role in making Republic Day a grand occasion. On January 26, 1950, Nehru, along with other leaders, attended the formal celebrations in New Delhi.

While the grand parade was organized at the Red Fort, Nehru’s speech emphasized the importance of unity and the values of justice and equality, which were enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Daughter

Though Subhash Chandra Bose, one of the most prominent leaders of India’s freedom movement, did not live to see a free India, his daughter, Anita Bose, often shares how his spirit continued to inspire even the first Republic Day celebrations.

The freedom fighters knew that the vision for a strong, independent India was now their reality.

The Role of Women in the Movement

Women freedom fighters, such as Sarojini Naidu, Kasturba Gandhi, and Aruna Asaf Ali, played vital roles in the independence struggle.

On the first Republic Day, they reflected on the strength and resilience that had brought the nation this far, even though they were not in the limelight during the official celebrations.

The first Republic Day was, therefore, not just a day of celebration for the whole nation, but a moment for the freedom fighters to reflect on their sacrifices and the bright future they had worked tirelessly to build.