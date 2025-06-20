Guwahati: An IndiGo flight, 6E6764, operating from Guwahati to Chennai, was unexpectedly rerouted to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) on Wednesday evening.

The diversion occurred after the aircraft entered Chennai airspace, with the crew citing critically low fuel levels as the reason for the reroute, according to flight data and airport officials.

Officials stated that the flight was initially scheduled to land in Chennai at 7:45 PM on Wednesday. Around 168 passengers were onboard and were kept informed throughout the incident.

IndiGo has not yet released an official statement specifically addressing the fuel diversion.

The incident marks another recent operational issue for the airline, following two other reported events on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday morning, a technical issue diverted IndiGo flight 6E 2006, bound for Leh from Delhi, back to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Airbus A320-251N, which took off at 6:30 am, returned midair after the crew faced operational restrictions preventing a safe landing in Leh.

Earlier, on Wednesday, another IndiGo flight, 6E 6313, from Delhi to Raipur faced a delay in opening its aircraft door upon arrival due to a minor technical issue.