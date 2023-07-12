Google Doodle curators on Wednesday introduced a game celebrating pani puri which is a popular South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters.

The doodle game commemorates the world record achieved by a restaurant called Indori Zayka for serving the most flavours of pani puri on this day in 2015.

“On this day in 2015, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a restaurant called Indori Zayka and Dainik Bhaskar achieved the World Record for serving the most flavors of pani puri by offering 51 options, under the guidance of Masterchef Neha Shah,” Google said in a statement.

The company believes that “there’s a variety of pani puri for everyone’s taste buds.”

Pani Puri, which goes by different names across the Indian subcontinent, has many regional variations as well.

“In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the name pani puri describes the bite-sized street food commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani,” it added.

Meanwhile, in the northern Indian states such as Punjab and New Delhi, pani puris are dunked in jaljeera-flavored water and is known as gol gappe or gol gappa.

This snack is called as puchkas or fuchkas in West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand and the key ingredient used for the filling is tamarind pulp.

To play the pani puri game cuated by Google which includes helping a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri by matching each customer’s flavor and quantity preference, all you need to do is go to www.google.com , click on the doodle appearing above the search box and go on playing the game either in ‘Timed’ or ‘Relaxed’ mode.

Here are 5 reasons why we love phuchkas-

1. Highly affordable

Phuchka is the only street food item which can be eaten in numerous quantities at a very low price

2. Flavourful dish

As soon as we put a pani puri in our mouth, we get a taste of different flavours simultaneously.

3. Appropriately sized

Unlike other dishes, golgappas are perfectly sized up so that it fills up the mouth of a person without any harm and satiating his taste buds as well

4. Sinfully flavoured

Many of us don’t hesitate to consume these delicious snacks even when our stomach is full mostly because of the range of tastes it sinfully provides us.

5. Easily available

Pani puris are almost available in every nook and cranny of India and has always been the go to junk food for most of us