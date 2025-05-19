Guwahati: The Indian Army on Monday revealed that Pakistan allegedly attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles during the night of May 7–8. The attempt was reportedly part of a larger overnight assault across several Indian cities and military bases.

Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15th Infantry Division, said in an interview with ANI that the attack was likely in retaliation for India’s recent airstrikes on nine terrorist locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to Major General Seshadri, the Army had anticipated that Pakistan might resort to targeting religious and civilian sites due to the lack of legitimate military targets. He stated that the Golden Temple appeared to be a prominent potential target.

In response, the Indian Army deployed modern air defense systems around the Golden Temple to ensure its protection.

The attempted attack took place in the early hours of May 8 and involved what Major General Seshadri described as a “massive air assault” using drones and long-range missiles. However, he confirmed that all incoming threats were intercepted and destroyed.

“We were fully prepared, and our alert air defence gunners shot down all drones and missiles aimed at the Golden Temple. Not even a scratch was allowed on our holy shrine,” he said.

Following the incident, the Army conducted a demonstration of its air defense capabilities, including the AKASH missile system and L-70 Air Defence Guns. The demonstration was aimed at showcasing the protection in place for key sites across Punjab.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that several locations, including Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, and Bhuj, were targeted in the overnight attack, with explosions reported in parts of Kashmir. It said the attacks were successfully stopped by India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.