Guwahati: India’s defence budget may receive an additional Rs 50,000 crore through a supplementary allocation linked to Operation Sindoor, according to government sources. If approved, total defense spending for the fiscal year 2025–26 would exceed Rs 7 lakh crore.

The existing defense budget for the year is Rs 6.81 lakh crore, a 9.2 percent increase from the previous year. The extra funds are intended for defense research, development, and procurement of essential military hardware. Parliamentary approval will be sought for this increase.

Since 2014, the Narendra Modi administration has consistently emphasized defense, with the budget more than tripling. Defense currently constitutes the largest share (13 percent) of India’s total budget.

This potential budget rise occurs amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor. The operation highlighted India’s military capabilities, including the domestically developed Akash missile system.

India also recently tested the Bhargavastra anti-drone system. Following Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of indigenous defense manufacturing for long-term security.

